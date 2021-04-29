Roger Goodell confirms league investigation of Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

The NFL is investigating the 22 civil claims pending against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. At least two of the women suing Watson have agreed to meet with league investigators.

Commissioner Rodger Goodell was asked about Watson on ESPN before the draft Thursday night.

He gave a non-update update.

“We’re obviously following that and looking at that ourselves,” Goodell said, via mysportsupdate. “There are important steps that we will be taking as part of out Personal Conduct Policy. When we get to that point, we will certainly make a decision.”

The Texans will trade Watson sometime. The only question is: When?