Saints exercise Marcus Davenport’s fifth-year option

It looks like Marcus Davenport will go at least five years in New Orleans.

The Saints have exercised Davenport’s fifth-year option, the team announced Thursday. That means Davenport’s 2022 salary of $9.553 million is now fully guaranteed.

Davenport has appeared in 37 games, starting 14, in his first three seasons. The Saints picked the defensive end at No. 14 overall in 2018, trading up from No. 27 to do so. They gave up their 2019 first-round pick in the process.

In 11 games last season, Davenport picked up 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, and eight QB hits. He started 13 games in 2019 — his best year so far — recording 6.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, five TFLs, and 16 QB hits.