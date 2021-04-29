Sean McVay: Despite recent injuries, we’re confident in DeSean Jackson’s ability

Getty Images

Rams head coach Sean McVay and wide receiver DeSean Jackson have history.

The two were together in Washington from 2014-2016, and in two of those three years Jackson led the league in yards per reception.

McVay has since been with the Rams since 2017, and Jackson went to Tampa Bay for a couple of seasons before landing back in Philadelphia.

But even with Jackson at 34 years old, McVay feels the receiver has something left in the tank. And the familiarity between the two men could propel Jackson to a resurgent 2021 season.

“I know he’s had some injuries over the last couple years. But we are confident in his ability,” McVay said this week. “He brings an element to our offense where he adds to an already really solid receiving group with Robert [Woods] and Cooper [Kupp], kind of headlining that group.

“He’s known for the ability to stretch the top shelf of the defense and create an add to some of those explosives. But it certainly isn’t exclusive to that and being able to come back home [to Southern California] and the experience. There was a lot of things that led to it being something that we were excited about the possibility and fortunately we were able to get it done.”

Jackson has played just eight games over the last two years, making 23 receptions for 395 yards with three touchdowns. Jackson came off injured reserve Week 16 of last season and caught an 81-yard score against Dallas.