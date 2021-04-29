Steelers take Najee Harris at No. 24

Getty Images

Nearly 50 years after taking running back Franco Harris in round one, the Steelers have added another tailback named Harris in the first round of the draft.

At No. 24, the Steelers have selected Alabama running back Najee Harris.

It was a clear need for the Steelers, a need they were determined to address unless Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins had been still on the board. Collins was gone, so Harris was the guy.

The selection shows that the Steelers are determined to create better balance in the offense this year, with a commitment to the running game that was lacking in 2020.