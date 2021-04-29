Titans take Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley at No. 22

Getty Images

The Titans have to hope their first-round choice this year lasts longer than last year’s did. The team swung and missed on Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson last year.

Wilson played only four snaps in 2020 before the Titans shipped him to the Dolphins this offseason. Miami since has cut Wilson.

The Titans didn’t try to address the mistake this year.

Instead of going offensive line, the Titans used the 22nd overall choice on Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley.

The Titans released cornerback Adoree' Jackson, a former first-round choice, this offseason.

Farley has dealt a back injury for more than two years, leading to two surgeries since he played his last game in 2019. His most recent surgery came March 23.

It likely dropped his stock along with the fact he didn’t play in 2020, choosing to opt out over COVID-19 concerns.

Farley was not in Cleveland for the draft, having tested positive for COVID-19 before a negative test he posted on social media Thursday.