Tommy Tuberville advises incoming rookies to stick to sports

Posted by Mike Florio on April 29, 2021, 1:13 PM EDT
Nominee For HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Testifies Before Senate Committee
Getty Images

The “stick to sports” crowd is already reciting its mantra to the newest crop of NFL players.

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Al.), a former college football coach, tells TMZ.com that the players drafted over the next three days should “talk about what you know about” and avoid talking about politics.

“Nobody’s looking for an outspoken person,” Tuberville said. “We’re too divided as it is.”

The former football coach is right. Indeed, it’s important for football coaches to continue to coach football, and to not try to learn about things like the three branches of government.

“Everybody wants to make an opinion, and that’s fine,” Tuberville said. “But, I think, especially for young people to get involved in something that maybe they might not understand as much, I think they need to let people that, whatever they do for a living, justify it.”

I’ve read that last sentences three times, and I don’t understand it. But I definitely understand the irony of the last comment attributed to Tuberville in the TMZ.com article.

“I’d just like to see our country be more settled down in terms of people getting into politics or in sports and vice versa,” said the former football coach.

Tuberville is free to express his opinion. And others are free to express the opinion that he’d have no problem with the opinions of athletes if they meshed with his personal political beliefs. For those who shout “stick to sports,” it’s only a problem when the non-sticking to sports involves positions with which the stick-to-sporters disagree.

And that’s the inherent hypocrisy of those who want politics out of sports. Ultimately, they only want the politics they don’t like out of sports.

Permalink 60 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

60 responses to “Tommy Tuberville advises incoming rookies to stick to sports

  1. I think it’s good advice. When you’re just starting your pro football career, why alienate half your fanbase?

    That doesn’t mean you can’t move into a political career after your football career is over, as the writer of this article implies.

  4. And that’s the inherent hypocrisy of those who want politics out of sports. Ultimately, they only want the politics they don’t like out of sports.

    Wrong. And please don’t generalize with sweeping statements like this. I personally want politics out of sports, period. We’re being bombarded with it enough as it is. Sports is supposed to be an escape from it.

  5. Tommy Tuberville, the answer to a question no one asked. Thanks a lot Alabama. It’s almost enough to make me want a 49 star flag.

  6. What a disgrace. I am sure there are a lot of fine people in Alabama.

    This guy isn’t one of them.

    This country has no use for more people like Tommy Tubberville. Absolutely reprehensible comments.

    Let’s start a petition to get him removed.

  7. He is absolutely correct: Most fans only care about a players ability to throw, catch, block and run. I personally couldn’t care less about a football players opinion on any political matter whatsoever.

  9. I don’t care what side of the aisle you are on, this guy should have stuck to football. At least he was semi-informed there.

  10. Having an opinion is fine. Having that opinion having undue influence of the impressionable is not fine if the opinion lacks education and experience behind it. Something these kids 100% lack in both areas.

    I call it the “live in a car” rule when it comes to Hollywood. If you’ve ever lived in a car by choice over getting a real job, become addicted to drugs, beat a significant other.. Maybe you don’t make good life choices, so please don’t offer your opinion on life to others. Similar applies here.

  12. Senator Tommy Tuberville should shut his mouth and practice his own preaching. We know the skin color of those who wants to suppress. These young, black athletes have every right in the world to speak their minds and not let some old, angry white man tell them how to act. Black Lives Matter!

  16. I’d wager that almost every incoming player knows more about politics, or anything else, than Tuberville does.

  17. Absolutely agree. I could care less what any celeb or athlete has to say about politics. Talk about football or movies you are in. That’s all.

  19. Here’s a coach turned politician, and he’s saying stick to sports? Look in the mirror and say that, Tommy.

  20. Yeah, tuberville needs to heed his own advice. The guy has opened his trap way more then is needed and is obviously one of those fake patriots who are all about freedom of speechers unless your free speech beliefs disagree with him of course, then it’s just stick to sports or what have you. People like him are the true dividers of our nation.

  21. Such a dumb thing to say. It serves no purpose except to England the situation.
    I am sure any out spoken college students will just tuck tail and run home.

  22. Is it a celebration of your first amendment rights if you’re just spouting stupidity?

  23. Tommy wasn’t great at coaching and isn’t any better with logic. Something tells me he was singing a different time when he was recruiting young football players from the south.

  25. politics in 2021: pettiness and hypocrisy, followed by outrage at the pettiness and hypocrisy of the other guys.

  26. Tuberville is a blathering idiot. The only reason he’s in politics now is because he made his name in sports. He’s the last person to be telling young people to “stick to what they know”. His “3 branches of government” dissertation is classic. He certainly doesn’t know anything other than what package to run on 3rd & 6 when down by 3 points.

  27. Sage advice from a “politician” who accumulated his wealth coaching football……………and couldn’t pass a 5th grade civics exam.

  29. This from the guy who was partners in an investment scheme where his business partner took the fall and went to prison…

  30. I find it funny all these people who get their grundies in a bundle anytime an athlete or entertainer speaks THEIR political view but go on message boards spouting their views everyday and meanwhile their parroting views that hannity, carlson, meadow, or some other smoe hoe entertainer spoon fed them the night before. When an overwhelming majority of your athletes are not caucasian and are living and dealing with 24-7 365 the very issue at hand, yeah I’d say they have a right to their opinion. If you don’t like it, it’s simple, don’t watch. If the issues that are being discussed so broadly currently, weren’t issues, articles like this would not be so rampant.

  31. Beware of advice from anyone who is disparately and remotely connected with Q-nuts.

  32. Nonsense from another unqualified politician. If a player wants, then that player should comment on political issues. I suspect that most athletes like non athletes are just as misinformed ( my opinion) as other citizens. Otherwise, we wouldn’t have people in Congress with ged, no work accomplishments aside from getting elected, and other weak qualifications. WE just had a president that came into office with primary qualifying experience being born to the right person and knowing how to run a commercial real estate business. Now, we have vice president that hasn’t accomplished much outside of being a district attorney and senator. Putting unqualified people into decision making roles will catch up with us.

  33. Good grief there are a lot of trolls on this site… Maybe that’s what’s wrong with things – too many keyboard trolls…

  34. I am just tired of hearing everybodys opinions. Few present their opinions as opinions they are presented as the only way to think about something. Beyond popular belief it is ok to have a different opinion.

  35. Explain to me how this guy got elected? Was it completely on name recognition alone because if I am reading this correctly a US Senator is telling the NFLs incoming draft class that they should avoid their First Amendment rights to free speech. Big applause for Tommy for not even being smart enough to know that he is urging people to not use rights guaranteed to them by law. Everybody please stand and clap with me.
    SMDH

  36. “Talk about what they know about”

    Yeah, I would expect that’s what most people do. We’re not talking about someone giving a dissertation on constitutional law. It’s people choosing to give their opinions on things that matter to them.

    People who think politics haven’t been a part of sports for a very long time just haven’t been paying attention.

  37. Tommy, Rudy Guiliani is on Line 1. Something about getting raided by the Feds. Maybe you should have stuck to sports.

  38. …says the guy who doesn’t know the three branches of government, voted repeatedly to subvert the Constitution and didn’t stick to what he knows.

  40. Yet another division that we can all pick a side on…yay?

    How about we all look at the true oppressors in this world. The bankers, wallstreet, pharma, big business and ANY politician that tells you to do as I say while they do the oppostie. Us common folk could all get along much better if WE are able to focus our energy there, instead of eachother.

  41. Talking about social issues is not “talking politics”, it’s just being a responsible citizen involved in the society you live in.

  42. Tommy, follow your own advice, resign from politics (something you know nothing about), and stick to sports…..drop mic.

  43. Tommy, Rudy Guiliani is on Line 1. Something about getting raided by the Feds. Maybe you should have stuck to sports.

    Is that where we are at now… using federal raids against political foes? I mean I get it why Giuliani was raided but now you’re acting like raids should be recourse for people not falling in line. When did we turn into 1930s Soviet Union?

  44. pendragon54 says:
    April 29, 2021 at 1:22 pm
    He is absolutely correct: Most fans only care about a players ability to throw, catch, block and run. I personally couldn’t care less about a football players opinion on any political matter whatsoever.

    Lemme guess….You voted for The Orange One, right?

  45. “Nobody’s looking for an outspoken person,” Tuberville said. “We’re too divided as it is.”

    Imagine being so weak-willed that you allow yourself to be ruled against “what divides us” simply for others stating their own opinions that may or may not be different from yours. This notion that “People should say things I and/or others don’t want to hear because it’s furthering division” is such a cop out. If you allow yourself to be overstruck with anger from hearing another person’s opinion that is different from yours, then you need to work on yourself.

    This is the United States of America. People from all over the country have different thoughts and feelings of what is right and what is wrong. That fact alone is a small part of what makes this country free-er than most. If a professional athlete wants to devote some of his/her time to be outspoken about whatever issue they want – and that bothers you, then you need to grow a pair.

  46. The PROVABLY dumb football coach who became a senator because he’s white, Christian, and a football coach tells young men to stick to sports…

    The lack of self-awareness for people like Dumberville is astonishing.

  48. More from Senator Tommy; “the new senator described how his father took part in ‘liberating Paris from socialism and communism’”. Way to go Alabama, but of course your other choice was that idiot judge that dated teenagers.

  49. gibson45 says:
    April 29, 2021 at 1:23 pm
    A senator going by the name “Tommy”. Let that sink in.

    —–

    President “Jimmy” Carter says hi

  51. Republicans like old Tommy love to hump the idea of Freedom of Speech, unless it is disagreeable to them or people say the wrong thing or they are an athlete or an actor or they say something controversial and on and on and on

  52. maverick7wi says:
    April 29, 2021 at 1:28 pm
    Absolutely agree. I could care less what any celeb or athlete has to say about politics. Talk about football or movies you are in. That’s all.
    ————————————————————

    Well if that’s your logic, since you’re not in sports you shouldn’t have an opinion you post on this site.

  54. jimcross1957 says:
    April 29, 2021 at 1:19 pm
    And when they are different than YOUR opinions Florio.
    ———————

    And when they are different from YOU opinions Jim.

  55. State Motto of Alabama: Thank God for Mississippi
    State Motto of Mississippi: Thank God for Alabama

  56. The coach-turned-politician wants to keep the athletic types out of politics. Just. Wow.

  57. A former football coach turned senator telling athletes to stay out of politics makes about as much sense as commenters on this site expressing opinions about other people expressing lame opinions.

  58. jasons81 says:
    April 29, 2021 at 2:10 pm
    … When did we turn into 1930s Soviet Union?

    ……………………………………………………………….

    Did you miss the 1950’s & McCarthyism?

  59. Tommy Tuberville? Anyone that paid attention to his last go at Cincinnati knows this guy has probably already checked out of his Gov’t job and is off golfing somewhere. He may have been an OK coach at one time, but he was incredible disinterested at that last stop.

  60. Couldn’t agree more, Tommy. These athletes are like alot of America. Brainwashed by this left wing media who spews out lie after lie and the liberals eat it up as the truth and regurgitate what they say.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.