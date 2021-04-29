Trey Lance now favored over Mac Jones to be 49ers’ pick at No. 3

Getty Images

There’s a new favorite to be the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance is now a -160 favorite to go third overall at FanDuel. He has moved ahead of Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, who is at +130.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is a long shot, at +900.

The 49ers gave up a fortune to move up from No. 12 to No. 3 overall, and since doing that they’ve been coy about their intentions. That’s in part because the NFL urged them to, wanting the draft show to have some suspense after Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson go first and second.

We’ll find out who the 49ers’ pick is in about seven hours.