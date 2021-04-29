Trey Lance now favored over Mac Jones to be 49ers’ pick at No. 3

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 29, 2021, 1:47 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 11 NCAA Division I Football Championship Game
Getty Images

There’s a new favorite to be the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance is now a -160 favorite to go third overall at FanDuel. He has moved ahead of Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, who is at +130.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is a long shot, at +900.

The 49ers gave up a fortune to move up from No. 12 to No. 3 overall, and since doing that they’ve been coy about their intentions. That’s in part because the NFL urged them to, wanting the draft show to have some suspense after Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson go first and second.

We’ll find out who the 49ers’ pick is in about seven hours.

Permalink 24 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

24 responses to “Trey Lance now favored over Mac Jones to be 49ers’ pick at No. 3

  3. Once upon a time there was a son of a multiple super bowl winning coach. The son got a head coaching job, and he had a very high pick which he used on a QB. He picked the wrong QB, and that led to him getting fired. He never returned to coaching, and I thought he was a great coach. Make a mistake on a QB, and it can be costly. Can you name that coach?

  4. So we are supposed to believe that a team that traded away multiple 1st round picks can’t make up their minds all the way up to the day of the draft? Okay, whatever.

  5. I’d prefer mac jones over Fields and Lance but if it comes down to mobility. Why not choose Fields who has the stronger arm, more accurate and played D1 football

  6. All my anxiety is gone now. Whoever they pick I’m gonna roll with it and support it……until I dont.

    My top 3 for the record.

    1.T Law
    2.Justin Fields
    3.Mac Jones

    I don’t know enough about Trey Lance to judge him. I love his intangibles though.

  8. BB is hoping N’Keal Harry somehow becomes available once again so he can re-choose him in the 1st round

  9. “We’ll find out who the 49ers’ pick is in about seven hours” . That is the most accurate assessment of the draft that I’ve heard to date.

  11. Jets gonna throw a wrench in everybody’s game with their pick, who won’t be Zach Wilson (who has his lone stellar year in the covid year, playing in a mediocre conference).

    Fields goes 2.

    Lance goes 3.

  13. LoL.. give up all that value for a big body qb with very little big game experience…
    In 3 years they will regret it…
    EJ Manuel, Josh Freeman, Vince Young type just doesn’t pan out very often in the pro level…

  15. I said from the beginning that it would be Lance, but this change isn’t a reflection of new information coming out of SF. People made bets on Lance because there was more value than betting on Jones because Jones was the favorite. Now the line has moved to account for the increased betting on Lance.

  16. Now that the NFL is partners with gambling, we must consider that some, or all of this speculation is being driven by the league itself. Anything to generate interest and keep things stirred up til the very last minute.

  18. It just doesn’t make any sense to me that they would give up as much as they did to get Mac Jones when by all accounts he would be there at their original slot of 12. Lance just makes too much sense given his upside and athletic ability.

  19. Members of the media with too much time on their hands and absolutely no “insider” info (since the people making the pick AREN’T TALKING). Hype is coming from media, not the teams.

  20. …and in five minutes it will be Jones again. Then Fields, then Lance, until finally…it’s Jones.

  21. That makes NO sense on the 49ers part to draft a QB, because that draftee might be dead before even arriving to Santa Clara for workouts…

  22. They overpaid massively to move up to 1.3 with the intention of drafting Mac Jones.

    Then they were spooked by the negative reaction from fans and pundits about drafting Mac Jones so high.

    Now they are turning to alternatives such as trying to trade the pick for Aaron Rodgers or drafting Trey Lance instead.

  23. I think the 49ers watched Kyler Murray (twice last year) and decided that style is hard to defend and got a glimpse into the future. Justin Fields’ game seems to be very similar. My guess is they pick Fields.

  24. OBP says:
    April 29, 2021 at 2:10 pm

    It just doesn’t make any sense to me that they would give up as much as they did to get Mac Jones when by all accounts he would be there at their original slot of 12. Lance just makes too much sense given his upside and athletic ability.

    ==========

    Who knows. I don’t think Jones will be there at 12. I think the only question with these top QBs is whether the right teams will pick them. Teams with no clue like Chicago or Denver will probably ruin whoever they pick.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.