What happens if Packers don’t trade Aaron Rodgers?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 29, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT
Jacksonville Jaguars v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

The cat is out of the bag. Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay.

There’s a poetry, and potentially a significant amount of orchestration, that has gone into Rodgers using the first day of the draft to make his power play. Indeed, it was last year on the first night of the draft that the Packers sent Rodgers four fingers deep in tequila after packaging a first-round pick and a fourth-round sweetener to trade up for Jordan Love.

Rodgers, as we’ve reported, has a wish list. It remains the 49ers, the Broncos, and the Raiders. So what if the Packers continue to refuse to trade him?

Rodgers has leverage. He can do what Deshaun Watson did in Houston, before the legal issues arose. Rodgers can make it known that he’s done, allowing the Packers to come to terms with the reality that they can either trade him and get value or have him never show up again — and get nothing and like it.

It wouldn’t be an inexpensive proposition for Rodgers. He has $23 million in unearned signing bonus money that he’d owe the Packers, and he’d also give up $14.7 million in 2021 salary. Also, his recent roster bonus of $6.8 million surely would be forfeited if he walks away from the game in the event that he doesn’t get traded.

The Packers have other leverage. They have Jordan Love; thus, they wouldn’t be left holding the bag with no quarterback. Also, as Rodgers gets closer to the end of his career, would he really give up one of his remaining seasons to prove a point?

Then there’s the possibility that Rodgers becomes a pariah among Packers fans. Although he has yet to address the situation, he’s likely to act like it’s all overblown and overplayed and overhyped when he does, downplaying the aftermath of the fuse he deliberately ignited. He does not want to be vilified by the Green Bay faithful. Thursday’s events could set him up for a backlash. Quitting on the Packers could make it even worse.

Before any of that becomes relevant, the Packers will have to persist in their refusal to trade him, either during the draft or as a post-June 2 transaction, which would significantly reduce the cap charge. However it plays out, the situation quickly has gone from dormant to full boil.

And even though he’d undoubtedly deny it, Rodgers surely loves every second of it. He’s finally getting his revenge, in a move that carries with equal parts Godfather and #GameofThrones.

Permalink 29 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

29 responses to “What happens if Packers don’t trade Aaron Rodgers?

  1. An untested, extremely green Jordan Love is not leverage. Not at all. Plan B? Yes. Leverage? Nope.

  2. Aaron Rodgers has always been passive-aggressive…this denouement is the icing on the cake.

  3. He ain’t getting traded. He’s a diva, having his hissy fit, forcing the team to pick players from the positions he wants to improve aka WR.

  5. If he goes to the 49’ers you’d have Rodgers, RUSS, Stafford…and some other guy…well, 3 out of 4 ain’t too bad NFC West.

  6. This power move might play better if he won his last game, rather than upchucking all over himself.

  8. He learned from the best.

    I can’t wait for B. Favre to pontificate on the situation on his weekly podcast.

  11. If the Packs leverage is Jordan Love they are smoked. Packers brass will lose their jobs once the whole world is witness to how bad Love is at NFL QB1.

  12. Packer fans still love Favre. I don’t think Rodgers will ever be a pariah. They may hate him when he plays for an opposing team, but that will vanish when he retires – especially if he retires as a Packer.

    No one ever publicly confirmed this rumor, but I think the Lions went through something similar with Barry Sanders. Sanders wanted to play for a team that could compete for the Super Bowl. The Lions refused to trade Sanders, so he retired.

    It’s not out of the question for Rodgers to retire. The ugly part will happen if the Packers demand he repay millions to them. But it reminds me of the Sanders situation because the Packers may prefer he retire (so that no one else succeeds because of him).

  13. Yeah Jordan Love really isn’t leverage but $40+ Million dollars is leverage between bonuses and salary if the Pack really say eff it and walk away

  14. Colts really screwed the league when they let manning have all that power. Now every QB wants it

  16. Unless jeopardy is willing to pay Rodgers 30 million for 6 weeks work,he aint going anywhere.

  17. He could retire but that maybe what they want him to do. So that’s a gamble. Unretiring like Favre probably won’t catch them off guard, so you’re probably right, he has to say he won’t play for the coach (hint they’re not firing him after one year). He wants the 3 NFC west teams not Rams followed by Denver making it essentially SF or bust…they have about 2 hours to make a deal before SF drafts Mac.

  18. This night is for the rookies not that b*$#@ in GB! Who cares about an adult baby who could have ran in TD vs Bucs.

  20. As a Packer fan obviously not pleased with Rodgers. At the same time I was not pleased with Gutey picking Love last year. Offer Rodgers to the Colts for Wentz and two first round picks and see if they bite.

  22. Typical Diva. What is his reasoning for Denver and Las Vegas?
    There is no way he will win at either place short term. The 49er’s ship has sailed.
    So please Aaron just stop the nonsense. Way to turn on the town as they own the Packers.

  23. Send him packing to 49ers …grab that 3rd round pick and don’t look back ! with that pick and the money freed up in salary cap space available for the 2nd round of free agency Green Bay will be set for the next decade or longer.

  24. Just trade him to the 49ers. Packers aren’t going anywhere this season or next anyway. Take the #3 and start retooling.

  26. I guess the string of Super Bowl wins had to end eventually. Well, the world spins on…

  27. Rodgers has not said one word! He has always been professional his dealings and there’s no reason to believe any differently now. He has made his opinion of speculative clickbaiting quite clear. Let’s hear from the man himself. Until then, nothing has changed.

  28. Rogers could hold up reporting until forced to do so. Then, he will obviously have season ending injuries.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.