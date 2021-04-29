Zac Taylor: Didn’t need Joe Burrow to convince me to take Ja’Marr Chase

Getty Images

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said earlier this month that the fact that wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase played with quarterback Joe Burrow at LSU was something the team would take into account when they made the fifth pick in the draft, but it doesn’t sound like it was the determining factor in taking him on Thursday night.

Taylor told reporters that Chase is “one of the best receivers I have ever evaluated” and that any word from Burrow was unnecessary to sell the coach on the wideout.

“I don’t know that I needed a lot of convincing,” Taylor said, via Paul Dehner of TheAthletic.com. “Said scale of 1-10 what would be your excitement level if we added Ja’Marr Chase. His answer was 10.”

Burrow released some video of him throwing the football on Thursday and that should raise the excitement level for plenty of people in Cincinnati as they look ahead to the 2021 season.