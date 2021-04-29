Zach Wilson: There’s not another team I’d want to play for

Getty Images

The Jets have taken a lot of swings at finding a franchise quarterback since the end of Joe Namath’s run with the team, but they haven’t hit a home run yet.

They took another one when they took Zach Wilson with the second overall pick on Thursday night. Wilson spent some time talking to previous Jets first-round quarterbacks Chad Pennington and Mark Sanchez about their experiences, so he knows the often miserable history of the franchise.

When he spoke to NFL Network after the selection, Wilson sounded undaunted about the prospect of trying to change the franchise’s fortunes.

“I’m going to give it everything I have,” Wilson said. “There’s not another team I’d want to play for besides the Jets. We’re going to be a special team. We’re going for the Super Bowl.”

The Jets haven’t made the playoffs since 2010, so just checking that box would represent a big step forward for Wilson.