49ers beef up running game, add Trey Sermon

Forget quarterback. The 49ers offense flows through the running game. And the 49ers have found another running back, in round three of the 2021 draft.

With the 88th selection, San Francisco added Ohio State running back Trey Sermon.

Sermon had 870 yards in eight games last season, and he averaged 7.5 yards per carry. He had 331 rushing yards in the Big 10 championship game, and 193 rushing yards against Clemson in the national semifinal game.

Raheem Mostert continues to be the top option, but coach Kyle Shanahan likes to use multiple tailbacks — and he likes to go with the hot hand. Sermon could have a chance to become that guy right away.