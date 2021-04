Getty Images

The 49ers announced they waived defensive back Obi Melifonwu on Friday.

The team signed Melifonwu on Jan. 4.

The Raiders made Melifonwu a second-round choice out of Connecticut in 2017. His only five appearances with the team came his rookie season.

He played two games with the Patriots in 2018, his last game action. Melifonwu spent the 2019 season on the Patriots’ practice squad.

Melifonwu, 27, has 10 tackles in his career.