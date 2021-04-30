A post-June 1 Aaron Rodgers trade makes much better sense for Packers

Posted by Mike Florio on April 30, 2021, 9:17 AM EDT
The Green Bay Packers say they’re not trading quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Just like multiple teams have said in the past, about multiple players who eventually were traded.

If the Packers are going to trade Rodgers, it could make sense to process the transaction as a post-June 1 deal.

Trading Rodgers before June 2 would result in a $31.55 million cap acceleration. Coupled with the cap charge coming from the $6.8 million roster bonus that Rodgers already has been paid, that would amount to $38.35 million in dead money.

A post-June 1 trade would reduce the added 2021 cap charge to $14.352 million, pushing the balance of $17.198 million to 2022.

Thus, even though teams like the Broncos and Raiders have used their 2021 first-round picks, the Packers would be better off waiting until June 2 to do the deal — which would entail getting draft picks in 2022 or beyond.

  3. Walter of WalterFootball fame says that the Broncos loved Justin Fields who fell to them. Yet Denver unexpectedly took Surtain in round one. Walter suspects that Green Bay and Denver have already cut a deal with Denver getting Rogers and GB getting Surtain.

  4. Even though the fans of the NFCN would love to see Rodgers get traded and improve their chances at a Division title it aint going to happen.AR is under contract for a substancial amount of money on a contract HE signed not too long ago so if he wants out of Green Bay it will be because he retires.he couldnt be the highest paid qb forever and reality has caught up to him so just play like your huge contract demands.

  5. Is there any HOF QB relationship the Packers can’t destroy? I guess making Bart Starr the head coach for a stretch was the last straw.

  6. I just don’t see this happening.

    Why would a team trade the current league MVP and leave themselves without an experienced NFL QB?

  7. What teams? Guess the Raiders and Broncos are still in play. Maybe the Texans, although they have nothing to give the Packers.

