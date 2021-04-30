Alabama ties record for most first-round draft selections

Getty Images

The University of Alabama won the national championship, so of course they had many good players. What else is new?

The only thing new is the Crimson Tide tied the NFL record for the most first-round choices in a single draft. Alabama’s six first-rounders tied the University of Miami in 2004.

Receiver Jaylen Waddle went to the Dolphins at No. 6, cornerback Patrick Surtain II to the Broncos at No. 9, receiver Devonta Smith to the Eagles at No. 10, quarterback Mac Jones to the Patriots at No. 15, offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood to the Raiders at No. 17 and running back Najee Harris to the Steelers at No. 24.

“It makes me feel like a proud papa,” Alabama coach Nick Saban told ABC, via al.com.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore and center Landon Dickerson also were projected as first-round picks in some mock drafts and likely won’t wait long Friday. Deonte Brown and Dylan Moses also could hear their names in the second or third round.

Alabama had never had more than four first-rounders but had done that five times in 2020, 2018, 2017, 2012 and 2011.