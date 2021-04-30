Bears trade up for Teven Jenkins

Getty Images

After trading up to select quarterback Justin Fields on Thursday night, the Bears made another move to get a player to help protect the young QB.

Chicago traded up to No. 39 overall to select Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins.

Jenkins was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2020 after starting one game at left tackle and and six games at right tackle. Jenkins was a full-time starter in three of his four years at Oklahoma state, splitting his time between left and right tackle.

The Bears received the 39th and 151st overall selections from the Panthers in exchange for the 52nd, 83rd, and 204th picks.