Bengals draft picks 2021: All of Cincinnati’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

In the 2020 draft, the Bengals had the first overall pick and selected LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow started the season strong for the long-suffering Bengals but was hit with a catastrophic knee injury Week 11 at Washington that ended his rookie season prematurely. The injury turned out to be a torn ACL and MCL that cast doubts on Burrow’s ability to start the 2021 season. The latest updates from Burrow himself have been positive, however.

“I’m very optimistic about where I’m at and also where the team is at,” Burrow told Cris Collinsworth on a 30-minute Pro Football Focus podcast. “Rehab is going very, very well and lifting is going very, very well. I’m in great shape. Legs feel good; knee feels good. There’s still a long way to go, but I’m expecting to be there on the first snap of 2021. I’m expecting to play Game 1. I expect to take part in practice. I’m feeling really good. I’m ahead of schedule.”

To help Burrow in that return, a top priority for Cincinnati in the 2021 NFL Draft will likely be an upgrade to their offensive line. Hall of fame offensive tackle Anthony Muñoz, who the Bengals drafted third overall in 1980, recently advocated for the team to take Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell with the fifth overall pick.

Another major need is at wide receiver. A.J. Green is now with the Cardinals, and John Ross, the ninth overall pick in 2017, signed with the Giants on a one-year deal. The Bengals could use the draft to add depth behind Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins.

Click here for the entire 2021 NFL Draft order and keep reading to see who the Bengals take in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Cincinnati Bengals 2021 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1: No. 5 – Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

Round 2: No. 46 – Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson

Round 3: No. 69

Round 4: No. 111

Round 5: No. 149

Round 6: No. 190

Round 6: No. 202

Round 7: No. 235

