Big move for Justin Fields should buy time for Ryan Pace, Matt Nagy

Posted by Mike Florio on April 30, 2021, 10:44 AM EDT
The Bears have moved past the fateful decision to trade up for a quarterback by . . . trading up for a quarterback.

That said, the move from No. 20 to No. 11 to land Justin Fields should go a long way toward persuading Bears fans and Chicago media to realize that G.M. Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy aren’t leaving within the next 12 months. And they shouldn’t be.

For starters, the team has been to the playoffs twice in three years. Before that, eight years had transpired between postseason appearances. Even so, there has been a nagging sense that both Pace and Nagy were on notice, and that a bad 2021 could mean no 2022, for either or both of them.

The trade up for Fields, four years after the fateful trade up for Mitchell Trubisky, means that the organization is willing to keep Pace and Nagy (who arrived in 2018) long enough to find out what they have in Fields — or that the front office is willing to risk replacing G.M. and/or coach with a new G.M. and/or coach who doesn’t want Fields.

Hopefully (and presumably) it’s the former. The Bears have made their latest move for a franchise quarterback, and it would be foolish to have Pace and Nagy on the hot seat while they figure out whether Fields will be the guy.

If Fields fails, Pace and Nagy will surely be gone. Ditto for team president Ted Phillips, who quite possibly made the recommendation to ownership to surrender next year’s first-round pick knowing that, like G.M. and coach, he’s pinning his own future to the move, too. If Fields flourishes, then the Bears will be better than they’ve been in a while, and the fans may finally forget that they could have had Patrick Mahomes and simply be happy that they have Justin Fields.

  1. This doesn’t change the idea that Phillips and Pace at least should have already been fired.

    What a country. People collect millions for being bad at their job.

  2. I’m pretty sure Pace and Nagy have been extended on the down-low already. No one at Halas will say anything about their contract status. And why else would the McCaskeys sign off on trading next year’s #1? I don’t think the seats Pace and Nagy are in are as hot as people think they are.

  3. So Zimmer and Speilman will have to draft a QB next spring if they have a bad fall in 2021. Got it.

  5. not sure why everyone thinks Justin Fields is some home-run pick. All the QB needy teams passed on him, they gave up the farm to move up for him when he still would have been available at 20 anyway, and after seeing Nagy fail to develop Trubisky or utilize him correctly for multiple years I dont know why Fields would be any different. Yeah sure he lit it up at OSU, but so did Haskins. Let’s not forget they are without a first round pick next year.

  6. Trubisky wasn’t awful… he just had the unfortunate luck of being drafted before a stud and a future HOF QB

  7. I feel for Fields..good luck with Nagy.
    My advice, immediately ask for a trade or Nagy to be fired.

  8. The Chicago Bears problems the past few seasons were, in no particular order:
    1. Quarterback
    2. Quarterback
    3. Quarterback

    Every accomplishment and playoff birth the past three seasons has been in SPITE of their quarterbacks. Nagy’s accomplishments coaching Mitch Trubisky and Foles is a minor miracle in itself. The Trubisky stench is finally gone in Chicago.

    If Fields is legit? Look out NFC.

  10. You think Field can read Zimmer’s defense? Good luck with that. Even Rodgers, Brees or Brady had hard time with Zimmer’s defense.

  11. The consensus opinion from scouts is that he has poor throwing mechanics and is an over strider which means he has too much wasted motion in his throws. The opinion is that he will need a lot of work on his mechanics before he can be an NFL starter.,Drafting a rookie QB then trading away picks you could have used on blockers and pass catchers is a risky gamble. But give Pace credit for realizing was at the end of his rope and had to do something to try and erase his Trubisky mistake. If this fails too, he will be working at Walmart.

  12. I think the bears had the 2nd best night behind New England who didn’t have to do anything to fill the qb spot. I remember the day after chiefs drafted mahomes and all the talking heads said why would you trade up for a guy who has zero footwork… it’s then you realize it’s crap shoot and these yahoos don’t know half of what they think they do. The bears a good qb away from being a very scary team and why not trade up to solve that problem. Fields is a light years better prospect than the guy they took ahead of mahomes ever was…

  13. Word is that Virginia McCaskey met with Ryan Pace at an abandoned amusement park yesterday morning and told him he’d better make a big splash in the draft so they can sell tickets. So Pace traded up to get Fields, but then found out nobody went to his birthday party.

  14. I like Fields but what are the odds that he becomes the first good quarterback in the Chicago Bears’ 100-year history?

  15. Fields wasn’t worth what the Bears paid to move up. He’s a project with bad mechanics. Another bad QB move in Chicago. Desperation makes people do foolish things.

  16. I actually think it’s the opposite. This ramps up the pressure because if Fields doesn’t play well it’ll be yet another QB to look poor in Nagy’s system.

  17. Andy Reid probably called Nagy and told him to draft Justin Fields immediately. Mike Holmgren , Andy Ried’s mentor said he would pick Justin Fields.

