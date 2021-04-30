Broncos draft picks 2021: All of Denver’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

Getty Images

Just one day before the NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos acquired quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick. By trading for Bridgewater, quarterback Drew Lock now faces competition for the starting job and the trade gives the Broncos security in case a viable quarterback option is no longer on the board when they draft 9th overall.

Earlier this year, the Broncos released defensive tackle Jurrell Casey and running back Phillip Lindsay left for the Houston Texans. Denver re-signed defensive end Shelby Harris and safeties Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons. Cornerback Ronald Darby agreed to a three-year deal with the Broncos while the team also signed cornerback Kyle Fuller and running back Mike Boone. With the Darby and Fuller signings, the Broncos “don’t have to reach” for a cornerback in this year’s draft.

Denver Broncos 2021 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1: No. 9 – Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

Round 2: No. 35 (from ATL) – Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

Round 3: No. 71

Round 4: No. 114

Round 5: No. 152

Round 7: No. 237

Round 7: No. 239 (from NYG)

Round 7: No. 253 (from CLE)

