Browns trade up to select Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah at No. 52

After several teams decided to keep their picks, the Panthers decided to trade back at No. 52 allowing the Browns to come in and snag the selection.

With that 52nd pick, Cleveland took Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Owusu-Koramoah is the latest addition to the Browns’ revamped defense, which already brought in the likes of safety John Johnson and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney through free agency.

He was the ACC defensive player of the year in 2020 and a first-team All-ACC selection after recording 11.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and an interception in 2020. He previously had 5.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss in 2019.

Owusu-Koramoah was projected in many mock drafts to go in the first round, but fell to the middle of the second.

The 52nd pick had belonged to the Bears before they traded it to the Panthers earlier on Friday. The Browns received No. 52 and No. 113 in exchange for No. 59 and No. 89.