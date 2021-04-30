Buccaneers select Washington pass rusher Joe Tryon with final pick of first round

Getty Images

Winning the Super Bowl means picking last in the next NFL Draft. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put a wrap on the first night of the NFL Draft by selecting Washington pass rusher Joe Tryon with the 32nd overall pick.

Tryon opted out of playing the 2020 season for the Huskies and entered the NFL Draft instead. During his last season at UW in 2019, he had 41 tackles with 8.0 sacks in 13 games played for the Huskies. He was named a second-team All-Pac-12 selection for this season at Washington.

He was also a teammate of Buccaneers nose tackle Vita Vea for a season with the Huskies, though Tryon redshirted during Vea’s final season at UW.

Tryon joins the Buccaneers pass rushing group that features Shaquill Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul. Pierre-Paul will be in the last year of his current contract with the team in 2021, which allows Tryon to theoretically be a transitional option for the future of the team’s pass rush.