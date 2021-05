Getty Images

It’s unclear whether receiver Larry Fitzgerald will play in 2021. It’s becoming more and more clear that, if he does, he won’t be playing for the Cardinals.

With the 49th pick in the draft, the Cardinals selected Purdue receiver Rondale Moore.

The selection of Moore comes after they signed A.J. Green in free agency. That move seemed to close the door on Fitzgerald returning; this move seems to nail it shut.

Moore joins a depth chart that includes DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, and Green.