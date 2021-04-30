Chargers nab Asante Samuel Jr. at No. 47

Getty Images

The Chargers added a second-generation prospect with the 47th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. is headed to Los Angeles. His father was a 2003 fourth-round pick by the Patriots who won two Super Bowls and made two All-Pro teams over his 10-plus years in the NFL.

Samuel Jr. played 32 games during his three years at Florida State and led the team with three interceptions during the 2020 season.

He joins a Chargers cornerback group that has Chris Harris and the re-signed Michael Davis back from last year’s team. The hope is that they’ll play alongside a healthy Derwin James in a secondary that will have to tangle with Patrick Mahomes twice in the 2021 season.