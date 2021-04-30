Chiefs agree to terms with Jerick McKinnon

Getty Images

The Chiefs are signing running back Jerick McKinnon to a one-year deal, Peter Schrager of NFL Media reports.

McKinnon, 28, has played only 16 games the past three seasons combined. He missed all of 2018 and 2019 while recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

He joins a running backs room that includes Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams, Darwin Thompson and Elijah McGuire.

McKinnon played all 16 games in 2020 and had 114 touches for 572 yards and six touchdowns. That was his only action in San Francisco after signing a four-year, $30 million deal with the 49ers. The team reworked the deal a year ago, eliminating the final year.

Since being selected in the third round of the 2014 draft by the Vikings, McKinnon has 730 touches for 3,474 yards and 18 touchdowns.