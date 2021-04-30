Chiefs pick up a center, select Creed Humphrey in second round

Getty Images

The Chiefs continue to revamp their offensive line, selecting center Creed Humphrey out of Oklahoma in the second round.

After Patrick Mahomes ran 497 yards behind the line of scrimmage before throwing or getting sacked in Super Bowl LV, Kansas City has overhauled its five up front. The Chiefs cut left tackle Eric Fisher and right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, both of whom missed the Super Bowl due to injury. Kansas City also let center Austin Reiter walk in free agency.

But Humphrey now joins a team that has added left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. via trade, signed guard Joe Thuney, lured guard Kyle Long out of retirement, signed center Austin Blythe, and will get back guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif back after he opted out of the 2020 season.

Humphrey was a two-time Big 12 offensive lineman of the year in 2019 and 2020, starting at center in both seasons.