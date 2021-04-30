Chiefs stay local, take Nick Bolton with 58th pick

Getty Images

The Chiefs traded their first-round pick to get tackle Orlando Brown Jr. from the Ravens, so they had to wait until the 58th pick to add their first player of the 2021 draft.

Kansas City used that selection to take linebacker Nick Bolton. Bolton played his college football at the University of Missouri, so he’ll be staying in state as he moves to the professional ranks.

Bolton was a second-team All-American last year after posting 95 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and two sacks in his final collegiate season.

The Chiefs have Anthony Hitchens and Willie Gay back at linebacker, but often go with at least five defensive backs so Bolton’s earliest route to playing time could come on special teams.