Chris Grier has “no regrets” about how things played out after first-round trades

Getty Images

The Dolphins helped shake up the top of the draft when they traded the third overall pick to the 49ers last month and then dealt the No. 12 pick they got in that deal to the Eagles for the sixth selection.

Most observers thought they were targeting someone to catch passes from Tua Tagovailoa and they got Tagovailoa’s former Alabama teammate Jaylen Waddle with No. 6. Tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase went directly before Waddle, which sets the stage for a lot of comparisons between them in the years to come.

It also sets the stage for second-guessing should Waddle fail to produce at the same level as two players the Dolphins could have had by staying put. General Manager Chris Grier wasn’t doing any second-guessing at Thursday night’s press conference, however.

“No, I’ve told you we’re very comfortable where we were,” Grier said. “We had a number of players — like we said — about four players we felt really good about taking at six and we’d be tremendously happy to have, so we had — again, don’t look back — but at the end of the day, we’re tremendously excited and this was a player we’ve been looking at for a couple years. So for what we want to do for our team and our roster, we’re very happy to have Jaylen and no regrets and say that with all honesty to you.”

If Waddle turns out to be as impactful as the Dolphins hope he’ll be, no one’s likely to spend much time brooding over what else Grier could have done leading up to the draft. If not, the topic is likely to become a popular one in Miami.