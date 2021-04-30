Cowboys take Kelvin Joseph after not getting a corner in first round

Getty Images

The Cowboys ranked 23rd in total defense last season and gave up the most points in team history. They needed help in the worst way.

The rebuild began with the hiring of former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn to replace Mike Nolan, who lasted only one season. It continued in free agency with the additions of Tarell Basham, Keanu Neal, Carlos Watkins, Brent Urban and Damontae Kazee.

In the first round, Dallas selected Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, trading back two spots to No. 12 overall after the top two cornerbacks, Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain, were drafted in front of them.

The Cowboys got their corner in the second round.

They took Kentucky’s Kelvin Joseph with the 44th overall choice. The Cowboys selected Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs in the second round last year.

They re-signed Jourdan Lewis to play the slot and have veteran Anthony Brown, giving them depth at the position.