DeVonta Smith: Jalen Hurts is my guy

The Eagles traded up to select 2020 Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith, which reunited the wide receiver with his former Alabama teammate Jalen Hurts.

Hurts is expected to be Philadelphia’s starting quarterback in the team’s first season under head coach Nick Sirianni. Hurts transferred to Oklahoma after the 2018 season, but clearly left an impression on the Eagles’ newest wideout.

“Jalen, that’s my guy,” Smith said Thursday, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “Even when I was a recruit, he was the guy trying to get me to come to Alabama. That’s my guy. I have a great relationship [with him], and I’m ready to work.”

Smith also noted how Hurts was effectively a mentor for plenty of players at Alabama.

“Jalen taught everybody the game,” he said. “He was just one of those guys that was a student of the game and taught everybody the game. When you got reps with him, he was always telling you about coverages and rotations. The connection is there, the chemistry is there. Overall, he’s just always helped everybody else be better on the field.”

While Smith said he was “shocked” the Eagles traded up to get him, he’ll at least have some built-in chemistry with his quarterback as he begins his rookie year.

8 responses to “DeVonta Smith: Jalen Hurts is my guy

  1. In terms of excitement , Eagles gave their fan base something to show up for and get extra crazy about in something they were already normal crazy about —

  2. So if the Eagles relationship with Hurts goes downhill, their relationship with Smith will drop as well. Luckily the Eagles haven’t had any QB issues recently……

  3. This was a “win win” situation. They’ve been hesitant to embrace Hurts with words, but they’ve done right by him with this move. It speaks volumes.

  4. This guy has accomplished so much already, but what impresses me most about him, is his “Yes Sir” responses. He’s humble, he’s a grinder, and you can just see the potential for greatness there. Excited to watch these 2 connect.

  5. With a threat like Smith to throw to, Hurts might actually have a chance to succeed. But, I still don’t think he is the long term answer at QB. Look for the Eagles to be drafting in the top 3 in 2022 and with two additional 1st round picks from the Colts and the Dolphins that will be in the late 20s. With that ammunition they should be able to draft their next franchise QB.

  8. tonyxl says:
    April 30, 2021 at 10:44 am
    ———
    That didn’t seem to bother him when Jalen left to Oklahoma. He balled out with the other qbs as well. Keep reaching though. Whatever makes you feel better about your team.

