Dolphins add Oregon safety Jevon Holland

The first safety selected in the 2021 NFL draft has finally come off the board: Oregon safety Jevon Holland is heading to Miami.

The Dolphins selected Holland in the second round this evening, with the 36th overall pick in the draft.

Holland led Oregon in interceptions as a true freshman in 2018 and then led Oregon in interceptions again in 2019. He opted out of the 2020 season.

The Dolphins have now added three players from big-time football schools with Holland joining first-round picks Jaylen Waddle of Alabama and Jaelan Phillips of Miami.