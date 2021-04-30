Dolphins trade with Giants, take Liam Eichenberg at No. 42

Getty Images

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman wasn’t a fan of trading down in the past, but he’s developed a taste for it this year.

The Giants picked up a 2022 first-round pick by trading with the Bears in the first round and they made another move while they were on the clock for the 38th pick. The Dolphins traded the 50th pick and a 2022 third-rounder to the Giants to move up on Friday night.

Miami used the pick to take former Notre Dame offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg.

Eichenberg started 38 games at left tackle for the Fighting Irish, but may be headed to right tackle with 2020 first-rounder Austin Jackson on the left side and Robert Hunt headed inside to play guard.