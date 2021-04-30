Eagles’ choice of Milton Williams wasn’t met with enthusiasm from entire draft room

Getty Images

Televised shots from draft rooms around the league have shown owners, front office personnel, coaches, scouts and other staffers celebrating picks in the first three rounds. They are always something of a photo op.

But the Eagles’ third-round selection of Louisiana Tech defensive lineman Milton Williams didn’t deliver the expected reaction from everyone in the room.

The ABC draft broadcast showed General Manager Howie Roseman in a discussion with senior football advisor Tom Donahoe. Roseman extended a fist bump to Donahoe, who half-heartedly returned the gesture.

Donahoe shrugged, keeping his hands in his pockets, after Roseman said something to him. Roseman then extended his hands, as if in dismay, before ABC left the feed.

Roseman explained in his news conference the exchange was about losing out on a player in a trade down from No. 70. The Giants selected cornerback Aaron Robinson at No. 71 and the Lions took North Carolina State defensive tackle Alim McNeill at No. 72.

“These guys spend all year scouting these guys and you get favorites, guys you feel strongly about. We all do,” Roseman said, via Chris Franklin of NJ.com. “That’s the fun part of being in the draft room, the emotions of it.”