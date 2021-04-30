Falcons sign A.J. McCarron

Getty Images

Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot said at the team’s pre-draft press conference that they need to add some quarterbacks to the roster with Matt Ryan the only player under contract at the position.

The Falcons added one on Friday. The team announced the signing of A.J. McCarron to a one-year deal.

McCarron was a 2014 fifth-round choice in Cincinnati who spent four years with the Bengals and one with the Raiders before joining the Texans. He backed up Deshaun Watson in Houston and will do the same for Ryan in Atlanta.

He’s started four career games and has completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 1,173 yards while throwing six touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Falcons will likely still be in the market for another player or two at the position and could pick one during the final two days of the draft.