Fifth-year option tracker for 2018 NFL first-round picks

NFL teams will be adding first-round picks to their roster this week and some of them will then turn their attention to first-round picks from 2018.

Fifth-year contract options for players selected in the first round that year need to be exercised by May 3 and some teams have already gotten the ball rolling on those decisions.

In a significant change from past years, the Collective Bargaining Agreement put in place last year calls for the options to be fully guaranteed when exercised. They had been guaranteed against injury only before the change was made in the new CBA.

The salaries for the options are also handled differently as players who have made the Pro Bowl twice will stand to make the same as the franchise tag at their position. Making one Pro Bowl leads to a salary equal to the transition tag and reaching certain playing time criteria — 75 percent of snaps or greater in two of their first three seasons, an average of 75 percent or greater over all three seasons, or 50 percent or greater in each of his first three seasons — sets players up to make the average of the 3rd-20th highest salaries at their position. Any other player would get the average of the 3rd-25th player.

The full list of 2018 first-round picks and the decisions

1. Quarterback Baker Mayfield, Browns — The Browns exercised his $18.858 million option on April 23.

2. Running back Saquon Barkley, Giants — The Giants exercised his $7.217 million on April 28.

3. Quarterback Sam Darnold, Panthers (Drafted and traded by Jets) — The Panthers exercised his $18.858 million on April 30.

4. Cornerback Denzel Ward, Browns — The Browns exercised his $13.294 million option on April 23.

5. Linebacker Bradley Chubb, Broncos — No decision, salary set at $12.716 million.

6. Guard Quenton Nelson, Colts — The Colts announced April 28 they have exercised his $13.754 million option.

7. Quarterback Josh Allen, Bills — No decision, salary set at $23.106 million.

8. Linebacker Roquan Smith, Bears — The Lions exercised his $9.735 million option on April 27.

9. Tackle Mike McGlinchey, 49ers — The 49ers announced they are exercising his $10.88 million option on April 26.

10. Quarterback Josh Rosen, Cardinals — No option after being traded to and released by the Dolphins.

11. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers (Drafted and traded by Dolphins) — Pittsburgh exercised his $10.612 million on April 27.

12. Defensive tackle Vita Vea, Buccaneers — The Buccaneers exercised his $7.638 million option on April 26.

13. Defensive tackle Daron Payne, Washington — Washington exercised his $8.529 million option on April 26.

14. Defensive end Marcus Davenport, Saints — The Saints exercised his $9.553 million option on April 29.

15. Tackle Kolton Miller, Raiders — No option as he signed a three-year extension with the team on March 30.

16. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, Bills — No decision, salary set at $12.716 million.

17. Safety Derwin James, Chargers — The Chargers exercised his $9.052 million on April 29.

18. Cornerback Jaire Alexander, Packers — The Packers announced they expect to exercise his $13.294 million option on April 26.

19. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, Cowboys — The Cowboys said they will make a decision on exercising his $9.145 million option after the draft.

20. Center Frank Ragnow, Lions — The Lions exercised his $12.657 million option on April 28.

21. Center Billy Price, Bengals — The Bengals will not exercise his $10.413 million option.

22. Linebacker Rashaan Evans, Titans — No decision, salary set at $9.735 million.

23. Tackle Isaiah Wynn, Patriots — No decision, salary set at $10.413 million.

24. Wide receiver D.J. Moore, Panthers — The Panthers will exercise his $11.116 million option.

25. Tight end Hayden Hurst, Falcons (Drafted and traded by Ravens) — No decision, salary set at $5.428 million.

26. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley, Falcons — No decision, salary set at $11.116 million.

27. Running back Rashaad Penny, Seahawks — No decision, salary set at $4.523 million.

28. Safety Terrell Edmunds, Steelers — No decision, salary set at $6.753 million.

29. Defensive tackle Taven Bryan, Jaguars — No decision, salary set at $7.638 million.

30. Cornerback Mike Hughes, Vikings — No decision, salary set at $12.643 million.

31. Running back Sony Michel, Patriots — No decision, salary set at $4.523 million.

32. Quarterback Lamar Jackson, Ravens — Head coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens will exercise his $23.106 million on April 27.