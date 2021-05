Getty Images

In their heyday, the Giants had great offensive and defensive lines. On Friday night, they added edge rusher Azeez Ojulari.

The Giants picked Ojulari with the 50th pick in the draft, obtained in a trade down from No. 42 with the Dolphins.

Ojulari, the grandson of an actual Nigerian prince, represents the latest effort by the Giants to get back to the kind of pass rush they had when they won Super Bowl XLII and XLVI.

