Giants draft picks 2021: All of New York’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

Getty Images

In their first season under Joe Judge, the Giants went 6-10 and still had a late chance to make the playoffs in an underwhelming NFC East. A team with a lot of potential, New York was plagued by misfortune when Saquon Barkley tore his ACL in Week 2. They could add another running back to the ranks with one of their Saturday picks, providing more backup to Barkley.

When the Giants released Golden Tate in March, rebuilding their receiving corps became a top priority. Even after signing Kenny Golladay, New York could still use the No. 11 overall pick on a receiver to add another target for Daniel Jones. Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard will both return for the 2021 season, and a first- or second-round pick would help round out the depth chart.

The Giants addressed another area of need when they signed Adoree’ Jackson to fill the cornerback spot across from James Bradberry. While that signing covers the immediate need at the position, New York could still use the draft to bolster its secondary depth. The Giants will likely also be in the market for an edge rusher in the draft, despite re-signing Leonard Williams.

Last year, the Giants used the fourth overall pick to select offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, who started 15 games. Then, turning to the defense, they took four linebackers and two cornerbacks later in the draft.

Click here for the entire 2021 NFL Draft order and keep reading to see who the Giants take in the 2021 NFL Draft.

New York Giants 2021 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1, pick 20 (from CHI) – Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

Round 2, pick 50 (from MIA) – Azeez Ojulari, LB, Georgia

Round 3, pick 76

Round 4, pick 116

Round 5, pick 164

Round 6, pick 196

Round 6, pick 201

Click here to see all of New York’s picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Check out draft picks for other teams in the NFC East

Dallas Cowboys 2021 draft picks

Philadelphia Eagles 2021 draft picks

Washington Football Team 2021 draft picks