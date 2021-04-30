Jags pick up Walker Little at No. 45

Getty Images

The Jaguars picked up some protection for the first overall pick of the draft with the 45th overall pick.

Jacksonville used the pick they acquired by trading defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Vikings to take former Stanford tackle Walker Little. They took cornerback Tyson Campbell earlier in the second round.

Little started at left tackle for Stanford in 2017 and 2018, but suffered a knee injury early in the 2018 season and opted out of playing last season. That means it has been a long time since Little has played football, which won’t matter much to the Jaguars if he does well upon getting back on the field this year.

Cam Robinson and Jawaan Taylor are back at tackle for the Jaguars, but a new regime means that jobs are likely to be up for grabs if newcomers show promise.