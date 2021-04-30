Jaguars select Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell with 33rd overall pick

Getty Images

The Jaguars filled two big needs in the first round Thursday. They selected Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first overall choice and added Clemson running back Travis Etienne with the 25th selection.

Jacksonville, even after signing 12 free agents from other teams, still has work to do in its rebuild. The Jaguars began that process with the first choice of the second round on Friday night.

The team selected Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell with the 33rd overall choice.

The Jaguars have a 15-game losing streak after winning their season opener last season. They have lost double-digit games in nine of the past 10 seasons.

They needed to help their defense, which has ranked 30th or worse in points scored, yards per game, red zone efficiency, third-down conversion percentage, completion percentage and passer rating over that 10-year stretch. Campbell does that.

He joins free agent signing Shaquill Griffin and C.J. Henderson, the ninth overall choice last year who played only eight games. That gives the Jaguars the potential to have one of the top secondaries in the NFL.