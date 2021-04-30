Ja’Marr Chase: I’m going to break every record the Bengals have

Getty Images

The Bengals have had receivers like Isaac Curtis, Cris Collinsworth, Carl Pickens, Chad Johnson, and A.J. Green put up good numbers for them over the years, but their newest wideout says he plans to leave the all in the dust.

Johnson holds franchise records with 751 catches, 10,783 receiving yards, and 66 receiving touchdowns, and fifth overall pick Ja'Marr Chase said after being picked on Thursday night that his plan is to push Johnson and the rest of the team’s best wideouts down a peg.

“I’m going to break every record they’ve got. That’s my goal right there. I’m telling you right now,” Chase said, via the team’s website. “I don’t know how I’m going to do it, but it’s going to get done.”

Given those feelings, it’s no surprise that Chase plans to hit the ground running. He is aiming for 1,500 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie, although the Bengals will likely be happy if he falls a little short while being part of a team that shows it can be a winner for the first time in a while.