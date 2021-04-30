Jason Licht “elated” to select Joe Tryon

Getty Images

After winning Super Bowl LV, Tampa Bay had the longest wait for its first-round pick. But in selecting edge rusher Joe Tryon out of Washington, the Buccaneers apparently got just who they wanted.

“We had a pretty good sense of who was going to come off and who was going to be there,” Bucs General Manager Jason Licht said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com. “He was the top guy we had when we picked. He was over guys that had been picked. If we walked away and got Joe Tryon, we were going to be elated.”

And so they did.

Tryon opted out of the 2020 season, but recorded 8.0 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss as a sophomore at Washington.

With Tampa Bay bringing back all 22 starters plus a few more key depth pieces, Tryon won’t need to start right away. He may not even contribute much as a rookie. But the Buccaneers will still be able to develop him for the future, particularly with the luxury of a fifth-year option.