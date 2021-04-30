Jaylen Waddle: Chemistry with Tua Tagovailoa is there for sure

Getty Images

The Dolphins gave quarterback Tua Tagovailoa a familiar target by drafting wide receiver Jaylen Waddle with the sixth overall pick on Thursday.

Waddle played two seasons with Tagovailoa at Alabama in 2018 and 2019 and expects the partnership they established to carry over to the NFL.

“Chemistry is there for sure,” Waddle said, via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN. “I’m coming to work. I’m sure he is too.”

Waddle fractured his ankle in 2020, after starting the season with four games of at least 120 yards receiving. But he came back to play in the national championship game, making three catches for 34 yards in the victory over Ohio State.

Waddle should help the Dolphins become more explosive on offense after the club finished 15th in points and 22nd in total yards in 2020.