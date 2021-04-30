Jeopardy! gig looms over Aaron Rodgers’ football situation

Posted by Mike Florio on April 30, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT
Jeopardy Productions Inc.

On one hand, the folks at Jeopardy! have to love the free publicity that the show is getting via the connection to Aaron Rodgers‘ football future. Whenever his options are discussed, the show gets mentioned, since Rodgers could be the next permanent host — and he could walk away from the Packers and football generally to do it.

On the other hand, they have to be looking at the ongoing dysfunction between Rodgers and his 16-year employer and asking, “Could that eventually be us?”

Rodgers has had a problem with the Packers for a while. Although he has tried to craft a kindler, gentler image over the past year or so, Rodgers has a reputation for being prickly. Once, for example, he took issue with a 60 Minutes profile that characterized him as overly sensitive — prompting 60 Minutes to say, basically, “See?

There’s also a fine line between Rodgers going after what he wants and Rodgers coming off as presumptuous about the possibility of getting the Jeopardy! gig. Also, some on the production side could perceive that Rodgers and/or his representatives are using the show as a pawn in the broader chess match playing out between Rodgers and the Packers.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Jeopardy! gig looms over Aaron Rodgers’ football situation

  1. A second option that pays very well when negotiating your current employment compensation.

    What is leverage.

  2. Rodgers will be playing for and winning with the Packers this year. If he doesn’t honor his contract and “do the right thing,” his Jeopardy opportunity goes “poof.”

  3. The folks at Jeopardy only need to be worried if they’re as incompetent as the Packers’ brass.

  4. No way he gets the gig as Jeopardy host. He got better as his 2 weeks went on, but he was far from the best guest host they had.

  5. Aaron will be at The Kentucky Derby tomorrow. Unless Aaron climbs under a rock, he will have to say something when a camera and mic is in his face 75 times tomorrow.

  6. I truly do not care where this goes. I do not. If Rodgers stays….great. If he leaves……good luck. The uncertainty of Rodgers playing after Favre left was a refreshing and challenging time for Packer fans. How could anyone possibly place Favre??? Who knew? I look forward to the same challenges after Rodgers is gone, if and when he’s gone. It isn’t about one player. It wasn’t about Favre and it isn’t about Rodgers.

  7. The Packers have surrounded Rodgers and Favre with top level talent for almost 30 years. They are an elite franchise from the ownership group to the ball boy. Pretending otherwise is getting tiresome.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.