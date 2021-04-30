Jeopardy! gig looms over Aaron Rodgers’ football situation

Jeopardy Productions Inc.

On one hand, the folks at Jeopardy! have to love the free publicity that the show is getting via the connection to Aaron Rodgers‘ football future. Whenever his options are discussed, the show gets mentioned, since Rodgers could be the next permanent host — and he could walk away from the Packers and football generally to do it.

On the other hand, they have to be looking at the ongoing dysfunction between Rodgers and his 16-year employer and asking, “Could that eventually be us?”

Rodgers has had a problem with the Packers for a while. Although he has tried to craft a kindler, gentler image over the past year or so, Rodgers has a reputation for being prickly. Once, for example, he took issue with a 60 Minutes profile that characterized him as overly sensitive — prompting 60 Minutes to say, basically, “See?”

There’s also a fine line between Rodgers going after what he wants and Rodgers coming off as presumptuous about the possibility of getting the Jeopardy! gig. Also, some on the production side could perceive that Rodgers and/or his representatives are using the show as a pawn in the broader chess match playing out between Rodgers and the Packers.