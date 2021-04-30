Jets saw “unique opportunity to get a top-10 player” with Alijah Vera-Tucker trade

Posted by Josh Alper on April 30, 2021, 8:48 AM EDT
Arizona v USC
One common observation about quarterback Sam Darnold‘s three years with the Jets was that the team didn’t do enough to surround him with talented players on offense.

Darnold is now in Carolina and the Jets didn’t waste much time before trying to make sure the same isn’t true for his successor. Zach Wilson became the team’s new quarterback with the second pick in this year’s draft and General Manager Joe Douglas jumped nine spots to get him some help on the offensive line.

Douglas traded the 23rd pick and two third-rounders to the Vikings for the 14th pick and a fourth-round selection. He used No. 14 on former USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker.

“I think where we were sitting at 23, we felt like we had a unique opportunity to get a top-10 player in our minds as our board was stacked. To go up and get a guy like Alijah Vera-Tucker, a player that has started at tackle, has started at guard and has been highly productive at both. That versatility and that production is something we really value,” Douglas said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post.

Vera-Tucker is the second offensive lineman the Jets have drafted in the first round in the last two years. Mekhi Becton had a strong rookie year at left tackle and Vera-Tucker may slot in next to him at left guard to form a tandem the Jets hope will be part of brighter days for their offense.

9 responses to “Jets saw “unique opportunity to get a top-10 player” with Alijah Vera-Tucker trade

  1. Joe Thuney, 4th rd.

    You don’t waste picks during a rebuild for a Guard. Thr Jets are still the Jets.

  3. Bold move by Joe D..I wouldn’t mind Teven Jenkins at 34..they might actually be able to run the ball for the first time in 10 years

  4. Pre draft, no one said Alijah Vera-Tucker was a top 10 pick. I was surprised the Jets would trade up for a guard that high in this draft.

  5. Joe Douglas is slowly building a potent OL. The roster he took over was so bereft of talent it’s going to take time but I really like the way he is going about his business so far.

  6. Sam Darnold failed because Sam Darnold is a bust and has nothing to do with protection, otherwise you would’ve KEPT him since you’re adding protection now. and you could’ve used that #2 pick to get even MORE protection. Since the Jets and media claim the ONLY thing wrong with him was lack of protection.

    Enter the Panthers who still have a weak offensive line. Oops! (get your excuses ready)

  7. It’s certainly not a bad plan. The last time the Jets were respectable was when they had Faneca, Ferguson, Mangold and Woody on the O-Line and could actually protect and run the ball well.

  8. Why does it feel as fan, I am watching a car stuck in mud and the wheels are just spinning.

