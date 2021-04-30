Jets take Elijah Moore with 34th overall pick

Getty Images

The Jets addressed quarterback and offensive line with their two first-round picks on Thursday night.

On Friday night, they kept building their offense. Wide receiver Elijah Moore came off the board with the 34th overall pick.

Moore is the latest Ole Miss receiver to make the move to the NFL and the Jets will be hoping he can have a similar impact on their offense that A.J. Brown and D.K. Metcalf have had since hitting the NFL.

Moore had 86 catches, 1,193 yards, and eight touchdowns for the SEC school last season and profiles to work out of the slot as a pro. That may mean the Jets make a move with Jamison Crowder as they have Denzel Mims and Corey Davis on the outside.