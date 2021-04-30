Justin Fields: Epilepsy has “zero effect on football,” never caused me to miss time

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Justin Fields says his epilepsy diagnosis has no bearing on his ability to play football.

Fields told the Chicago media today that he has never missed a practice or game since he was diagnosed with epilepsy in ninth grade.

“It has had zero impact on football,” Fields said.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day backed that up before the draft, saying Fields’ health had never been an issue. Bears General Manager Ryan Pace said the team’s medical staff will be prepared to work with Fields to manage his epilepsy, but that the team is not concerned. Although the epilepsy diagnosis briefly became a pre-draft news story, from all indications it’s a non-issue.