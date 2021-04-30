Les Snead tests positive for COVID-19, will draft from home

USA TODAY Sports

Rams General Manager Les Snead will have to conduct a second consecutive draft from home.

Snead told reporters on Thursday night that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and as such will be unable to make picks from the Rams’ branded Malibu draft house.

Snead was between his first and second doses of vaccine, noting he was days away from the second shot. He said he’s experienced mild symptoms like body aches.

“Definitely know there is a virus trying to attack the body,” Snead said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com. “Right now, in a good spot.”

Snead and head coach Sean McVay had already been isolating as close contacts of a team employee who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. Per multiple reports, McVay once again tested negative and is expected to be at the Rams’ draft house on Friday.

The Rams’ first selection in the 2021 draft is at No. 57 overall in the second round. Los Angeles hasn’t made a pick in the first round since drafting Jared Goff at No. 1 overall in 2016.