Lions draft picks 2021: All of Detroit’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

The Lions were part of one of the marquee moves of the offseason, trading QB Matthew Stafford to the Rams in exchange for Jared Goff. Stafford had spent all 12 seasons of his career in Detroit and was the first overall pick of the 2009 draft, but the Lions had never won a playoff game in Stafford’s time with the team. In addition to Goff, the Lions received the Rams’ 2021 third-round pick and first-round picks in both 2022 and 2023, seemingly preparing to rebuild for the future.

After finishing 2020 5-11 and missing the playoffs for the fourth straight season, the Lions will pick seventh overall in the 2021 draft. They’ll do it with new head coach Dan Campbell and new general manager Brad Holmes at the helm after the departures of Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn last season.

A top priority in the 2021 draft will likely be a number one wide receiver. Kenny Golladay signed with the Giants in March (like Stafford, he’d spent his entire career with Detroit) and Danny Amendola remains a free agent. LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase cemented his status as the top wide receiver in the 2021 draft class with an impressive showing at LSU’s Pro Day and could be available for the seventh pick. The Lions could also look to add a linebacker. Penn State’s Micah Parsons is the top name at that position.

Detroit Lions 2021 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1: No. 7 – Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

Round 2: No. 41 – Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington

Round 3: No. 72 – Alim McNeill, DT, NC State

Round 3: No. 101 (from Rams)

Round 4: No. 112

Round 5: No. 153

