Micah Parsons was top-graded defensive player on Cowboys’ board

Posted by Charean Williams on April 30, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT
2021 NFL Draft
Getty Images

Almost every mock draft had Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain or South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn going to the Cowboys at No. 10. The Cowboys’ own mocks, though, had Surtain and Horn already off the board.

Dallas did not expect either cornerback to be an option at 10, and neither was.

“We’ve been talking about the cornerbacks being gone at 8 and 9 for days,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “But certainly [Thursday], we intensively talked about the possibility all day long, about being ready. There were no surprises, no consternation about the circumstances to make this pick.”

The two teams picking ahead of the Cowboys — the Panthers and Broncos — drafted Horn and Surtain respectively. With Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and Northwestern offensive lineman Rashawn Slater still on the board, Dallas traded back two spots.

The Cowboys had pre-draft conversations with the Eagles regarding a trade back.

Jones said Parson was the highest-rated defensive player on their draft board, and the Cowboys selected him 12th overall rather than try to trade back again.

“We didn’t have the stomach to risk losing [Parsons] relative to our evaluation of him,” Jones said.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Micah Parsons was top-graded defensive player on Cowboys’ board

  2. Nice pick for them. Value & need met. They still have a lost of holes to fill but it is a nice start. Not a fan of Jerry’s but at least he didn’t mess this up.

  3. That last meaningless game that they insisted on winning was the difference between Sewell, Horn, Surtain, and Parsons. Good luck trying to argue that they’re better off with Parsons. Cowboys gonna cowboy. 8-8 in 2021 with a lot of dominant wins over below .500 teams.

  6. LB was not their number #1 need, CB is. If either of the CBs was there at 10, the Cowboys would have sprinted to the podium. They weren’t so you bailed. You are not fooling anyone Jerry.

  7. He’s likely not, but he was up there….this was not a good draft for stud defenders. I doubt he was graded ahead of the two CB’s (would have been 3 if Farley hadnt had the back problems).

  8. t.linn says:
    April 30, 2021 at 4:55 pm
    That last meaningless game that they insisted on winning was the difference between Sewell, Horn, Surtain, and Parsons. Good luck trying to argue that they’re better off with Parsons. Cowboys gonna cowboy. 8-8 in 2021 with a lot of dominant wins over below .500 teams.

    Ummm they lost their starting QB in week 5 and we’re dropping like 40 a game without a real training camp or preseason. They couldn’t stop the run. They added a premier run defender and blitz specialist. They got diggs in the second round last year and he’s looked just fine. If they sign Sherman or Casey Hayward those guys will have more of an impact on a team trying to win now coupled with Parsons.

  9. t.linn says:
    April 30, 2021 at 4:55 pm
    That last meaningless game that they insisted on winning was the difference between Sewell, Horn, Surtain, and Parsons. Good luck trying to argue that they’re better off with Parsons. Cowboys gonna cowboy. 8-8 in 2021 with a lot of dominant wins over below .500 teams.
    ____________________________________________________________________________________________
    8-8 in a 17 game season? Genius! Must be a Beagles fan!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.