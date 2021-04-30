Mike Tomlin on Najee Harris: We don’t subscribe to theory of no RBs in first round

Posted by Josh Alper on April 30, 2021, 8:35 AM EDT
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One - Alabama v Notre Dame
Getty Images

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said last week that the team’s path to a better running game went beyond adding personnel, but the team showed that personnel is part of the puzzle on Thursday night.

As many predicted in the weeks leading up to the draft, the Steelers used the 24th overall pick on former Alabama running back Najee Harris. After the pick Tomlin said the intention behind the selection is “to improve our running game” and shrugged off those who think it’s a bad idea to use a first-round pick on a running back.

“You know, we don’t subscribe to the theory that you mentioned,” Tomlin said, via Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com. “He was a player that we really valued. We were ecstatic that he was there, and we took him and we took him pretty quickly with little to no dialogue. We’re extremely happy with where we are this evening.”

With three starting offensive linemen gone from last season, the Steelers likely aren’t done adding personnel with an eye on making progress on the ground. They have the No. 55 and No. 87 picks heading into Friday night.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Mike Tomlin on Najee Harris: We don’t subscribe to theory of no RBs in first round

  1. “We feel that the concept of an Offensive Line is offensive. A good running back needs nothing more than the ball and a bowl of Chunky Soup.”

    —Mike Tomlin

  2. And that’s why you are a terrible postseason coach along with your overrated GM.

    You don’t get how to build full rosters.

  3. You also don’t subscribe to disciplined football either, or playing something other than zone on defense which is why Tom Brady carved your team up every single year when he was the Patriots QB. Still have those hotel reservations booked for that Superbowl trip that was guaranteed? Still letting your players fly into training camp on a helicopter? How are those post game team speeches going?

  4. Drafting a RB in round 1 makes sense if you are in “win now” mode, because they are one of the positions where a rookie can make an instant impact. The Steelers are clearly in win-now mode, because Big Ben won’t be around more than 1-2 more years.

  6. touchback6 says:
    April 30, 2021 at 8:57 am

    And that’s why you are a terrible postseason coach along with your overrated GM.

    You don’t get how to build full rosters.
    =========================================
    The fact the Steelers are almost always in the playoffs should say Tomlin’s doing something right. He’s right about what he is saying here. We shouldn’t pigeon hole players to rules about what round they should or shouldn’t be drafted in. If they have a 1st round grade on a running back, they should pick that player. There is no guarantee that the player will be available when they pick again. Alvin Kamara & Kareem Hunt are the outliers not the rules, despite what the experts say.

  7. I think what Tomlin meant to say is that Art Rooney doesn’t “.,, subscribe to theory of no RBs in first round” Isn’t he calling all the shots?

    Gonna be a long year there in Pittsburgh.

  8. You don’t pass on a top RB of Harris’s caliber when RB is your biggest need. Tomlin is correct, and since the draft is deep at O’line, you can get decent linemen in the 2nd round and beyond. So grabbing Harris in the first was a smart move by Tomlin and Colbert, especially since the Jags would’ve grabbed him with the next pick.

  9. Najee Harris is a great player who is going to get beaten to death because the Steelers don’t have much of an OLine.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.