Najee Harris held draft party at homeless shelter where he spent time

Getty Images

Najee Harris is never going to forget where he came from to get here, a national champion and the 24th overall choice in Thursday’s NFL draft.

The new Steelers running back lived in a small room at a Bay Area homeless shelter with his parents and four siblings some eight to 10 times during 2010. He returned Thursday to sponsor a draft party at the Greater Richmond Interfaith Program, bringing a food donation with him.

“There was a time I needed a helping hand,” Harris said, via Kylen Mills of KRON 4. “They gave us an opportunity to get back on our feet. So it is my job to give back.”

Harris serves as an example of someone who didn’t let his situation dictate his future. He graduated from Antioch High School and broke Alabama’s rushing record before the Steelers drafted him.

Harris celebrated his success by returning to one of the places where his journey started, giving thanks while providing hope.

“Doing this really makes me and my family feel better, just giving appreciation and everything,” Harris said. “It’s a subject, especially in the Bay Area, that needs to get shed light on. The more that we are together, the more we can make everything happen, especially in good ways. You know for me moving up, I’m getting more attention, more cameras and stuff, that’s good, because it’s shedding more light on the situation.”