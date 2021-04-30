NFL draft draws 12.5 million viewers

Getty Images

The first round of the 2021 NFL draft drew 12.5 million viewers on television, a big number at a time when television audiences are increasingly splintered.

It was the second-most watched draft ever, second only to last year’s draft, which drew 15.3 million viewers at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic had just shut down most of the world and there was essentially nothing competing with the draft on television.

The audience consisted of 6.5 million viewers on ESPN, 4.2 million viewers on ABC and 1.9 million viewers on NFL Network.

The draft drew more viewers than Sunday’s Academy Awards, more viewers than any game of last year’s NBA Finals, and more viewers than five of the six games of last year’s World Series. The NFL dominates everything else on television.